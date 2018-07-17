DISNEYLAND

Disneyland, 63 years of magic

EMBED </>More Videos

It was 63-years-ago on July 17th 1955, the city of Anaheim was forever changed by a man who said it all started a mouse. (KFSN)

James Jakobs
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was 63-years-ago on July 17th, 1955, the city of Anaheim was forever changed by a man who said it all started a mouse.

Disneyland, the only theme park designed and built under the direct supervision of Walt Disney, opened on a Sunday in 1955. Construction lasted for exactly one year, and cost only $17 million to complete.


Walt Disney said, "It all started from a daddy with two daughters, wondering where he could take them where he could have a little fun with them too."

The opening was only intended for about 11,000 invited guests and press, though a total of 28,000 attended due to a rush of counterfeit tickets.

Disneyland has changed a great deal over the past 60 years, but many of the attractions that were operating on opening day are still there, today, albeit renovated or slightly tweaked.



Click here to watch more videos on Disneyland and Walt Disney World on the Disney Parks Youtube page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneylanddisneycaliforniaDisneyland
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEYLAND
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
Get ready to have a ghoulish time as Disneyland kicks off the Halloween season
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
More disneyland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News