Disneyland, 63 years of magic

It was 63-years-ago on July 17th, 1955, the city of Anaheim was forever changed by a man who said it all started a mouse.Disneyland, the only theme park designed and built under the direct supervision of Walt Disney, opened on a Sunday in 1955. Construction lasted for exactly one year, and cost only $17 million to complete.Walt Disney said, "It all started from a daddy with two daughters, wondering where he could take them where he could have a little fun with them too."The opening was only intended for about 11,000 invited guests and press, though a total of 28,000 attended due to a rush of counterfeit tickets.Disneyland has changed a great deal over the past 60 years, but many of the attractions that were operating on opening day are still there, today, albeit renovated or slightly tweaked.