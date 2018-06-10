DISNEYLAND

Disneyland discount: Annual passholders can bring friend, get 40 percent off

An undated photo shows fireworks behind Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
On National Best Friends Day, Disneyland announced a deep discount for annual passholders and their besties this summer.

Starting June 11 through Sep. 3, annual passholders can take a friend to the Disneyland Resort and save up to 40 percent off an adult 1-day park hopper ticket.

MORE: Disneyland to have park-specific blockout days for annual passholders
EMBED More News Videos

The resort also announced changes for annual passholders as they prepare for the massive crowds the new land will bring. For the first time, some annual passes will have two blackout calendars.


Plus, SoCal Select, SoCal and Deluxe passholders will see some June dates unblocked - all for more time to celebrate friendship and beyond.

MORE: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride to reopen featuring female pirate

Starting June 11, tickets may be purchased at the Disneyland Resort main gate or Disney Desk locations at participating Good Neighbor Hotels. Tickets are valid only on day-of purchase and only on days that the passholder's passport is valid for admission.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneylanddisneytraveltheme parkamusement parkAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEYLAND
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
Get ready to have a ghoulish time as Disneyland kicks off the Halloween season
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
More disneyland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News