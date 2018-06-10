ANAHEIM, Calif. --On National Best Friends Day, Disneyland announced a deep discount for annual passholders and their besties this summer.
Starting June 11 through Sep. 3, annual passholders can take a friend to the Disneyland Resort and save up to 40 percent off an adult 1-day park hopper ticket.
MORE: Disneyland to have park-specific blockout days for annual passholders
Plus, SoCal Select, SoCal and Deluxe passholders will see some June dates unblocked - all for more time to celebrate friendship and beyond.
MORE: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride to reopen featuring female pirate
Starting June 11, tickets may be purchased at the Disneyland Resort main gate or Disney Desk locations at participating Good Neighbor Hotels. Tickets are valid only on day-of purchase and only on days that the passholder's passport is valid for admission.