Disneyland Resort launches special ticket offer for children everywhere

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Looking to visit Disneyland Resort this year? Starting this week the popular destination is offering a new deal for kids.

For a limited time, kids everywhere, ages 3-9, can visit Disneyland and California Adventure for $67 a day.

Here's how it works: To take advantage of the offer, visitors can buy a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. This particular deal is only for one park, but park-hopper options are also available.

The $67-per-day deal is also available for all Southern California residents.

The tickets are available for purchase on disneyland.disney.go.com through May 18.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
