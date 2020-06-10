Disneyland Resort announces proposed plan to begin phased reopening of Anaheim theme parks in July

"Sixty-five years to the date after the historic opening of Disneyland park, we are planning to open our theme park gates once again on July 17, 2020," a statement on the Disney Parks blog said Wednesday.
Disneyland and California Adventure were temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
March 13, 2020: Disneyland, California Adventure to temporarily close due to coronavirus threat
The planned July reopenings are pending state and local government approvals, according to the statement.
"We are purposefully taking baby steps during this very intentional phased approach," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "As one of the first major theme parks to close our operations and the last to reopen, we have been deliberate about keeping the health and safety of our cast, guests and local communities top of mind."
Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, the news release said. Downtown Disney will begin reopening July 9.
Shanghai Disneyland, Florida's Disney Springs and several Disney stores have reopened in recent weeks.
The magic is returning. Read a message from Josh D’Amaro regarding our Disney parks and experiences around the world. https://t.co/YjTECaKZh8 pic.twitter.com/5t2naFeLEs— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 10, 2020