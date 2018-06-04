ENTERTAINMENT

'Doctor Strange' star Benedict Cumberbatch saves food delivery bicyclist from muggers

Benedict Cumberbatch arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LONDON --
The food-delivery firm Deliveroo thanked Benedict Cumberbatch on Saturday after a newspaper reported that the "Sherlock" star had fought off muggers who were attacking one of its cyclists.

Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

He said Cumberbatch jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers.

"I had hold of one lad and Benedict another," Dias was quoted as saying. "He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave."

"Here was 'Sherlock Holmes' fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street," he added.

The fictional detective's home address in London is around the corner from the scene of the attack.

Cumberbatch's spokeswoman declined to comment.

The newspaper didn't say when the incident occurred. Police said a delivery cyclist was assaulted in the street in November.

On Saturday, Deliveroo praised Cumberbatch "for his heroic actions."

"On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: Thank you so much," it said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactorentertainmentmugging
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' judges panel
Don't search for these celebrities online
"Dean and Don" morning show host returns to KKDJ after 20 years
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News