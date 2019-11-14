disney+ streaming service

Docu-series 'Pick of the Litter' about California guide dogs coming to Disney+

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- Some California puppies that are helping make the world a better place by training to work as guide dogs when they grow up are now part of the Disney family.

RELATED: Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more

Their journey to become Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael is the subject of a new docu-series called "Pick of the Litter" on Disney+.

The series is based on the 2018 award-winning documentary film with the same name.

Guide Dogs for the Blind shared a post on Facebook saying, "We are thrilled to share that the 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+ is slated to launch on December 20th!"

The series follows the ups and downs of an adorable group of six dogs on their quest to become guides for Guide Dogs for the Blind, including learning good manners.

Guide Dogs for the Blind calls it the "ultimate canine career."

The nonprofit teamed up with filmmakers Dana Nachman and Don Hardy for the new documentary series on Disney+.

RELATED: Bay Area filmmakers feature cuteness, competition in new movie about Guide Dogs for the Blind

"We are delighted that the series captures both sides of the harness by showcasing the people who love, train, and are paired with GDB dogs," said GDB. "Thanks to the folks at Disney+ and ABC studios for giving a new platform to share our life-changing mission!"

Learn more about Disney + here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentd23dogstelevisionpixardisneymovie newsdocumentarylucasfilmmarveldisney+ streaming servicepuppy
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Marvel Hero Project's Elijah Lee Fights for Abused Children
Sanger native gets big break on Disney+ original series
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
Fire crews battle multiple garage fires at apartment complex in central Fresno
Northern California woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
Man critically injured after Madera County crash, officers say he's 'lucky to be alive'
Bakersfield man arrested 11 years after double murder
91-year-old Clovis woman scammed out of $70,000 by man posing as her son
Show More
Fresno man robs Lyft driver at gunpoint, holds woman hostage
Security guard arrested for using excessive force during citizen's arrest
Madera Police looking for owner of dogs that mauled man to death
Fresno Unified holding hiring event at McLane High School
Government hiring census takers in the Central Valley
More TOP STORIES News