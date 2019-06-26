Don Cheadle to star in sci-fi drama that takes place in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An upcoming science-fiction drama being produced for a new streaming platform has a local connection.
Variety reports the show called "Don't Look Deeper" is set in Merced, 15 minutes into the future.
"Avengers" star Don Cheadle will star in the show set to roll out on the Quibi platform next year.
The show also stars young actress Helena Howard, who plays a high school senior who feels something about her "just isn't right" -- turns out she isn't human.
Quibi is a mash-up of "quick" and "bites," and the service is expected to launch in April 2020.
Each series on the platform is expected to be two to four hours in length with episodes cut up into 10-minute segments.
