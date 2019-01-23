ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Fresno

Image: Bumblebee/TMDb

By Hoodline
Want for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Fresno.

Here are the top-ranked action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Catch it on the big screen at Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24 and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.

Set to be released on Friday, Jan. 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 89 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

Get a piece of the action at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Maya Fresno 16 and MPX (3090 E. Campus Pointe Drive) through Saturday, Jan. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

It's playing at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24 and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
