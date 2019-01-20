Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Fresno

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
They Shall Not Grow Old
A documentary about World War I with never-before-seen footage to commemorate the centennial of Armistice Day, and the end of the war.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "They Shall Not Grow Old" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 17, with a consensus that "An impressive technical achievement with a walloping emotional impact, 'They Shall Not Grow Old' pays brilliant cinematic tribute to the sacrifice of a generation." You can catch it at Regal Manchester Stadium 16 (2055 E. Shields Ave.) and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Tuesday, Jan. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24 and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Get a piece of the action at UA Broadway Faire Stadium 10 (3351 W. Shaw Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 24 and Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 21, with a consensus that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
It's screening at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 and IMAX (250 Paseo del Centro) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.