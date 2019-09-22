Emmys 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS

Television's biggest night is here, and celebrities are hitting the purple carpet at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Check out the gallery above to see what everybody is wearing to the show.It's 92 degrees on the purple carpet leading into the Emmys. Large fans are whirring overhead along the carpet and host network Fox has added water elements to the scene, perhaps instilling a sense of coolness even while the last day of summer is unbearably hot in Los Angeles.Early arrivals included Jenny McCarthy and drama actor nominees Sterling K. Brown and Bob Odenkirk. Also early were Sharon and Kelly Osbourne."Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez arrived with an additional accessory, a sling for his recently injured arm.When the show gets underway, presenters are set to include Angela Bassett, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Laurie, Maya Rudolph, Jon Hamm, Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow and Randall Park. Actor-comedian Thomas Lennon has the off-camera job of regaling viewers with factoids and jokes as winners head to the stage.Halsey will perform during the in memoriam tribute.