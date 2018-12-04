Escape from Fresno to Las Vegas on a budget

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks, and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows, and nightlife.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Fresno and Las Vegas in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and beloved local attractions.
Flight deals to Las Vegas
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Las Vegas are if you leave on February 4 and return from Nevada on February 8. Allegiant Air currently has roundtrip tickets for $80.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Fresno on January 27 and return from Las Vegas on January 29, Allegiant Air can get you there and back for $149 roundtrip.
Top Las Vegas hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Las Vegas's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
There's also the 4.6-star rated The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rooms are currently set at $140/night.
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Top picks for dining and drinking
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Las Vegas's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Eat. (707 E. Carson Ave.)
One popular dining destination is Eat., with five stars from eight reviews.
"Ms. Young's secret to her success appears to be that she keeps things simple with fresh, high-quality ingredients prepared from scratch," wrote reviewer Gabrielle.
Raku (5030 Spring Mountain Road)
Next, there's Raku.
Your satisfaction is our greatest satisfaction. As "Aburiya Raku" means "Charcoal Grill House Enjoyment," we would like you to enjoy our authentic Japanese food.
Top Las Vegas attractions
Las Vegas is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)
First up is Las Vegas Strip.
From Mandalay Bay in the south to the Stratosphere in the north, "The Strip" is where the action is. With more than 30 major casinos along with world-class entertainment venues, you'll never run out of things to do in this heart of "Sin City."
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Fountains at Bellagio is another popular destination.
Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes, that is, until 7 p.m. After that, the spectacular display happens every 15 minutes.
The Fremont Street Experience (425 Fremont St.)
Lastly, consider checking out The Fremont Street Experience.
The Fremont Street Experience is an outdoor pedestrian mall. Its principle attraction is a massive barrel vault canopy screen that hangs over four of the mall's five blocks. This canopy is famous for its wild light shows that happen every night. The mall includes multiple casinos and museums, the most popular being the Neon Museum.