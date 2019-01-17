Escape from Fresno to Tucson on a budget

Whether you're trying to get away ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Fresno and Tucson, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Tucson, to get you started on planning your ideal get-away.
Cheapest Tucson flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Tucson are if you leave on January 26 and return from Arizona on January 28. American Airlines currently has tickets for $390, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Fresno on April 3 and return from Tucson on April 7, American Airlines can get you there and back for $341 roundtrip.
Top Tucson hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Tucson's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa (3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $199.
Dining options at JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa include six bars/restaurants and room service is available 24 hours a day. Recreational amenities include the Starr Pass Golf Club with 27-holes of championship golf. Also located on site are outdoor pools, a waterslide, a lazy river, and the Hashani Spa.
The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa (3800 E. Sunrise Drive)
There's also the 4.3-star rated The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa. Rooms are currently set at $159/night.
This spa resort is located in the mountains. The Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club and the University of Arizona are local points of interest. Another area attraction is the Tohono Chul Park.
The Omni Tucson National Resort (2727 W. Club Drive)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Omni Tucson National Resort, which has rooms for $138/night. This Tucson spa hotel is located in the desert, near the Omni Tucson National Golf Resort.
Featured Tucson food and drink
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Tucson has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Cafe Poca Cosa (110 E. Pennington St.)
One of Tucson's most popular restaurants is Cafe Poca Cosa, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 49 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Cafe Poca Cosa is one of my favorite restaurants in Tucson," wrote visitor Jeanine. "Susan has maintained a high standard of food preparation and presentation with fresh ingredients for many years. ... I know of no other restaurant that makes Mexican food so healthy and delicious."
The Cup Cafe (311 E. Congress St.)
Another popular dining destination is The Cup Cafe , with 4.6 stars from 46 reviews.
The Cup Cafe is an established downtown Tucson tradition with a reputation for delicious, creative and eclectic fare, alive with flavor. Selections include build-your-own omelets, unique salads, great appetizers, full-coursed entrees, creative and classic sandwiches, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (6360 N. Campbell Ave.)
Finally, there's Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.
"This Fleming's is excellent and in a great location close to Ventana," wrote Nathan."Busy almost always -- make a reservation if possible."
What to see and do in Tucson
Not sure what to do in Tucson, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area (5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road)
First up is Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.
In an area of Arizona that is replete with beautiful natural features and tourist attractions, Sabino Canyon holds the dual distinction of being perhaps the most beautiful and certainly the most popular site for miles around.
Tucson Botanical Gardens (2150 N. Alvernon Way)
Tucson Botanical Gardens is another popular destination.
In addition to the fabulous indigenous cactus and desert wildflowers on display, the space contains a garden devoted to native crops of the Tohono O'odham Indians, a butterfly garden and art contributed by local artists.
Seven Falls (5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road)
Lastly, consider checking out Seven Falls .
"Take the lower Sabino Canyon Tram to the Seven Falls trailhead and let the fun begin," wrote visitor Bill. "Take plenty of water and ample snacks, so when you arrive at the "Seven Falls" you can relax, re-charge and re-fuel."