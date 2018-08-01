ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Escape rooms: Here are the top 3 in Clovis, with zombies, detectives and heists

The Great Escape. | Jana W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to escape -- literally? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape room spots around Clovis. For those who are unfamiliar, it's an adventure game in which participants have to use teamwork to find clues and solve a series of puzzles in order to, you guessed it, escape the room -- all while a timer is ticking down.

Using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce, Hoodline produced a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for escape games. Read on for the results.

1. Fresno Escape Room
Photo: Jason R./Yelp

Topping the list is Fresno Escape Room, which has five other locations. The local outpost is at 290 Shaw Ave., Suite A, and is the highest-rated escape game spot in Clovis, boasting five stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp.

Themed rooms include PipeWorks, in which visitors must rush to fix the systems of an industrial steampunk city before the power goes out for good, and Knight and Rook, in which participants take a case where the previous investigator went missing searching for a lost girl. (Find the full list of rooms and their descriptions here.)

2. Mind Games



Photo: melanie s./Yelp

Next up is Mind Games, situated at 30 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 108 With five stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, the escape game spot, which offers only private rooms, has proven to be a local favorite.

Travel to the 1940s with themed-room Skip Tracers, in which you must find a private eye, with both the Lindon Mob and cops chasing you down. Or, tap into your Harry Potter fantasies in Wizard's Keep, where you must find the antidote to the mysterious illness that's struck down the kingdom's monarch before the king's guard arrives to drag you to the dungeons. (Find the full list of rooms and their descriptions here.)

3. The Great Escape



Photo: jana w./Yelp

The Great Escape, located at 130 W. Shaw, Suite 101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game spot 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.

In the mood for something scary? Check out this location's new Zombie Room, in which participants must investigate mad scientist Dr. Apocalypse's lab when he and his wife go missing. Are you an "Ocean's 11" fan? Complete The Heist with your team of fellow criminals as you try to steal the the Cora Sun-drop Diamond -- without setting off the alarms. (Find full room descriptions here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineClovis
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News