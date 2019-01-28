Explore the best of Detroit with cheap flights from Fresno

Whether you're trying to jet set ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Fresno and Detroit, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Detroit, to get you excited about your next excursion.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest Detroit flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Detroit are if you leave on February 7 and return from Michigan on February 11. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $322, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Fresno on January 30 and return from Detroit on February 3, Allegiant Air can get you there and back for $432 roundtrip.
Top Detroit hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Detroit's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The MotorCity Casino Hotel (2901 Grand River Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The MotorCity Casino Hotel. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $178.
This Detroit casino hotel is near the Detroit Masonic Temple, while additional attractions include the Fox Theater Building.
The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (1114 Washington Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another 4.7-star option is The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, which has rooms for $179/night.
This hotel is located close to the airport and attractions in the neighborhood include Campus Martius Park, the Joe Louis Arena and the GM Renaissance Center.
The Atheneum (1000 Brush Ave.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's also The Atheneum. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $129/night. Situated in Detroit, this family-friendly hotel is situated near Campus Martius Park, the GM Renaissance Center and Ford Field.
Featured Detroit restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Detroit's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Green Dot Stables (2200 W. Lafayette Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up, check out Green Dot Stables, with five stars from six reviews.
"The menu of Green Dot Stables is very eclectic," wrote reviewer Kenny. "This can lead to a fun meal of trying things you may not have considered normally. Such as one of my favorites the Korean slider which includes kimchi and peanut butter."
New Parthenon Restaurant (547 Monroe Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Detroit's most popular restaurants is New Parthenon.
"As a former Detroiter, this is a place I love to visit when I come back," wrote Richard. "This is my favorite place to go in Greektown!"
Public House (241 W. 9 Mile Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Public House.
"Cute little place that serves awesome sliders for a super low price," wrote Megan. "If you know what's good for you, you'll get at least three sandwiches!"
Featured local attractions
Not sure what to do in Detroit, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Detroit Institute of Arts featuring in beautiful artwork and robust collections. The museum features over 60,000 pieces, including collections spanning the globe.
"What a fantastic house of art and culture," wrote visitor Dj. "This has to be one of the most unique and special museums in the USA."
Ford Field (2000 Brush St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Ford Field is another popular destination.
Constructed of steel and glass, Ford Field rises prominently in Detroit's downtown entertainment district. Its namesake comes from the iconic American car maker, a company whose headquarters are based in a suburb just outside the city.
The Henry Ford Museum (20900 Oakwood Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, consider checking out The Henry Ford Museum.
Surround yourself with a vast collection of items of historical significance and exciting exhibits featuring themes that range from early aviation to famous inventions.
"When you visit the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, you will come away with a memorable experience that will last a lifetime," wrote visitor Steve. "This historical time capsule has an inventory of antique automobiles, from the early days of the automobile to the Ford Edsel of the 1950s."