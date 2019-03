Explore the best of Miami with cheap flights from Fresno

Cheapest Miami flights

If you're looking for an international escape but want to keep your passport at home, consider planning a vacation to Miami. The worldly city is located on Florida's southeastern tip.Its Cuban influence is reflected in the cafes and cigar shops that line Calle Ocho in Little Havana. On barrier islands across the turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay is Miami Beach, home to South Beach. This glitzy neighborhood is famed for its colorful art deco buildings, white sand, surfside hotels and trendsetting nightclubs. Glamour aside, the city has plenty of quality restaurants, bars and attractions to appease any budget traveler.It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner , there are plenty of flights from Fresno to Miami in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.The cheapest flights between Fresno and Miami are if you leave on April 9 and return from Florida on April 13. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $232, roundtrip.There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Fresno on May 1 and return from Miami on May 5, Allegiant Air can get you there and back for $420 roundtrip.To plan your accommodations, here are some of Miami's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Mandarin Oriental, Miami . The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $299.If you're looking to treat yourself, there's The Fontainebleau Miami Beach . Rooms are currently set at $399/night.This property stands three miles from South Beach and Lincoln Road shops.A third option is The W South Beach . The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $359/night.Miami has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.One of Miami's most popular restaurants is Joe's Stone Crab , which has an average of 4.6 stars out of 87 reviews on Skyscanner."Joe's was truly incredible," wrote visitor Shane. "Food and service were first class. We had jumbo claws, which were delicious as was the grilled tomato side with cheese."Another popular dining destination is Zuma , with 4.9 stars from 41 reviews.Zuma, located in the heart of downtown Miami, brings chef Rainer Becker's internationally acclaimed style of modern Japanese cuisine to America."The service and food is consistently outstanding," wrote reviewer Kayla. "Everything is delicious but the standouts of the night were the miso black cod, the hot pot, grouper tempura and the truffled beef tataki."Also worth considering is Versailles Cuban Restaurant If you want to experience an authentic Cubano or a cafe, this is the place. The colorful locals lend an atmosphere to this small, cultural institution."This is the most famous Cuban restaurant in Miami," wrote James. "An amazing selection of Cuban cuisine with great service. Many U.S. presidents have stopped in to experience the restaurant when visiting Miami."Finally, there's Mandolin Aegean Bistro "This is a fantastic restaurant," wrote Shane. "We know Greek food well as we spend a lot of time in Crete and this was very authentic and truly delicious. I'd highly recommend the grilled octopus, the meze, the kefte meatballs and the Greek salad."To round out your trip, Miami offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are two top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.First up is the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens , the villa that Queen Elizabeth and Pope John Paul II have visited in the past.You can spend hours exploring the 10 acres that the villa sits on. Take walks through the gardens, spend some time at the waterfalls and fountains, and take pictures at the reflecting pools."Well worth a half-day visit," wrote visitor Shane. "The gardens are lovely and good fun for kids to run around and get lost. It's a lovely place to just go and spend some time and relax."The Wynwood Arts District is another popular destination."It's just an awesome hub of culture. You've got a ton of delicious restaurants, the Wynwood Walls and so many cool shops. It's the perfect place to spend the afternoon walking around," wrote visitor Taylor.