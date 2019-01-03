Family and learning events worth seeking out in Fresno this week

From practicing your swing to an adventurous scavenger hunt to a unique walking tour of the city, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Swing away at the batting cages
Come enjoy 10 or 20 rounds at the batting cage courtesy of Dream Makers, an indoor batting cage and athletic performance training center located in Central Fresno.
Where: 426 N. Blackstone Ave., Central Fresno
Price: $13.50 (32 percent discount off regular price)
Enjoy a Crazy Dash walking adventure
Take in the sights and sounds of Fresno during this family-friendly digital walking adventure complete with silly tasks and the hunt for checkpoints around town.
Where: 1100 Van Ness Ave., Central Fresno
Price: $21 (47 percent discount off regular price)
Explore the city on a digital scavenger hunt
Last but not least, embark on a digital scavenger hunt through Central Fresno. Adventurers will be asked to solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges while exploring the city alongside a helpful guide (just a phone call away).
Where: 1100 Van Ness Ave., Central Fresno
Price: $21 (47 percent discount off regular price)
