Family and learning events worth seeking out in Fresno this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From practicing your swing to an adventurous scavenger hunt to a unique walking tour of the city, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Come enjoy 10 or 20 rounds at the batting cage courtesy of Dream Makers, an indoor batting cage and athletic performance training center located in Central Fresno.426 N. Blackstone Ave., Central Fresno$13.50 (32 percent discount off regular price)Take in the sights and sounds of Fresno during this family-friendly digital walking adventure complete with silly tasks and the hunt for checkpoints around town.1100 Van Ness Ave., Central Fresno$21 (47 percent discount off regular price)Last but not least, embark on a digital scavenger hunt through Central Fresno. Adventurers will be asked to solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges while exploring the city alongside a helpful guide (just a phone call away).1100 Van Ness Ave., Central Fresno$21 (47 percent discount off regular price)