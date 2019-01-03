ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in Fresno this week

Photo: Ben Hershey/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From practicing your swing to an adventurous scavenger hunt to a unique walking tour of the city, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Swing away at the batting cages





Come enjoy 10 or 20 rounds at the batting cage courtesy of Dream Makers, an indoor batting cage and athletic performance training center located in Central Fresno.

Where: 426 N. Blackstone Ave., Central Fresno
Price: $13.50 (32 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Enjoy a Crazy Dash walking adventure





Take in the sights and sounds of Fresno during this family-friendly digital walking adventure complete with silly tasks and the hunt for checkpoints around town.

Where: 1100 Van Ness Ave., Central Fresno
Price: $21 (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Explore the city on a digital scavenger hunt





Last but not least, embark on a digital scavenger hunt through Central Fresno. Adventurers will be asked to solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges while exploring the city alongside a helpful guide (just a phone call away).

Where: 1100 Van Ness Ave., Central Fresno
Price: $21 (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineFresno
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
5 can't-miss films worth checking out in Fresno this week
3 worthwhile action movies worth checking out in Fresno this week
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Valley remembers businessman, philanthropist David McDonald
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Arson case causes parents to worry for park's safety
Fight escalates to shootout, two injured in Southeast Fresno
Three from Kern County charged with helping accused cop-killer
Accused killer of Corp. Ronil Singh to be evaluated, no plea entered
David McDonald, the former owner of Pelco, has died at the age of 69
Show More
Coachella releases performance line-up. Here's who's playing
Complete list of services to honor slain Newman Police Corporal
Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks close due to unsafe visitor conditions
48 hours into new year, Fresno Fire extinguishes about 20 fires
More News