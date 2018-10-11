Family-friendly events and deals worth seeking out in Fresno this week

From an outdoor fall crafts fair to a steal of a deal on music lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Fall Boutique by Santa's Bag
This 3-day boutique crafts fair starts Friday afternoon and features all-local artists and vendors selling all-handmade goods. Expect to find everything from woven and hand-dyed clothing, to paintings and paper crafts to pottery and jewelry.
When: Friday, October 12, 4 p.m.
Where: 4215 N. Wilson Ave., Fresno, CA 93704
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 44% Off Batting Cage Rounds
Dream Makers, a batting cage and athletic performance training center, is offering a deal on 10 or 20 rounds at the batting cage, redeemable anytime during its open hours (10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends).
Where: 426 N. Blackstone Ave., Downtown Fresno
Price: $13 for 10 rounds; $23 for 20 rounds (up to 44 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
46% Off Music Lesson at Legend Music Sound Stage
Legend Music Sound Stage is offering half an hour of beginner musical instruction in guitar, voice, saxophone, clarinet or flute for almost half off the regular price. To redeem the deal, schedule a lesson between 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, or 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Where: 3821 N. Blackstone Ave.
Price: $13 (46 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal