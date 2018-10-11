ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family-friendly events and deals worth seeking out in Fresno this week

Photo: Terri Bleeker/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly activities and learning experiences to keep the kids busy this week?

From an outdoor fall crafts fair to a steal of a deal on music lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown.
Fall Boutique by Santa's Bag





This 3-day boutique crafts fair starts Friday afternoon and features all-local artists and vendors selling all-handmade goods. Expect to find everything from woven and hand-dyed clothing, to paintings and paper crafts to pottery and jewelry.

When: Friday, October 12, 4 p.m.
Where: 4215 N. Wilson Ave., Fresno, CA 93704
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 44% Off Batting Cage Rounds





Dream Makers, a batting cage and athletic performance training center, is offering a deal on 10 or 20 rounds at the batting cage, redeemable anytime during its open hours (10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends).

Where: 426 N. Blackstone Ave., Downtown Fresno
Price: $13 for 10 rounds; $23 for 20 rounds (up to 44 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

46% Off Music Lesson at Legend Music Sound Stage





Legend Music Sound Stage is offering half an hour of beginner musical instruction in guitar, voice, saxophone, clarinet or flute for almost half off the regular price. To redeem the deal, schedule a lesson between 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, or 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Where: 3821 N. Blackstone Ave.
Price: $13 (46 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
