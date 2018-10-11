Family-friendly events and deals worth seeking out in Fresno this week

Fall Boutique by Santa's Bag

Up to 44% Off Batting Cage Rounds

46% Off Music Lesson at Legend Music Sound Stage

Looking for family-friendly activities and learning experiences to keep the kids busy this week?From an outdoor fall crafts fair to a steal of a deal on music lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown.---This 3-day boutique crafts fair starts Friday afternoon and features all-local artists and vendors selling all-handmade goods. Expect to find everything from woven and hand-dyed clothing, to paintings and paper crafts to pottery and jewelry.Friday, October 12, 4 p.m.4215 N. Wilson Ave., Fresno, CA 93704FreeDream Makers, a batting cage and athletic performance training center, is offering a deal on 10 or 20 rounds at the batting cage, redeemable anytime during its open hours (10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends).426 N. Blackstone Ave., Downtown Fresno$13 for 10 rounds; $23 for 20 rounds (up to 44 percent discount off regular price)Legend Music Sound Stage is offering half an hour of beginner musical instruction in guitar, voice, saxophone, clarinet or flute for almost half off the regular price. To redeem the deal, schedule a lesson between 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, or 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.3821 N. Blackstone Ave.$13 (46 percent discount off regular price)