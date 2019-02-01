ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Fiji Water Girl' files lawsuit against Fiji Water

'Fiji Water Girl' is now suing Fiji Water - the company that virtually turned her into a viral sensation.

Remember Fiji Water Girl? She's the model serving up trays of hydration at the Golden Globes who managed to photobomb Hollywood's elite.

Her name is Kelleth Cuthbert, and she was smirking in the background of countless red carpet photos.

Well, she's now suing Fiji Water - the company that virtually turned her into a viral sensation.

Why? The water company turned her photo into a promotional cardboard cutout, she says, without her permission.

Cuthbert claims she was "pressured" to "sign away her rights in the moniker 'Fiji Water Girl'" and to allow the company to use her photo in a marketing campaign. She claims she didn't agree to this and it's damaged her "peace, happiness, feelings, goodwill, and future publicity value."

Fiji calls the lawsuit frivolous and entirely without merit.
