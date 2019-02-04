ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Film events worth seeking out in Fresno this week

Photo: Felix Mooneeram/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?

When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From big screen returns to Oscar-nominated short films, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Oscar Nominated Short Films of 2019





Friday night, head over to the Tower Theatre for an exclusive screening of The Oscar-nominated short films 2019 -- a collection of live action and animated short films up for nomination at this year's Academy Awards.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.
Where: 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, CA 93728
Price: $15 (Double Feature). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Princess Bride returns to the Crest Theatre





"The Princess Bride" returns to the big screen for a one night only event at the historic Crest Theatre. The 1987 ensemble cast includes Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Fred Savage to name a few.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.
Where: 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, CA 93721
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Romeo and Juliet on the big screen





Last but not least, return to the Crest Theatre on Saturday for a screening of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The 1996 film by director Baz Luhrmann stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes and John Leguizamo.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.
Where: 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, CA 93721
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineFresno
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' Marvel trailers
Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for 'Roma'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Water main break causes flooding in northwest Fresno, traffic disrupted
MMA fighter who escaped from prison found hiding in trash can
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver on California highway
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
12-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound near Firebaugh
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Show More
NWS Hanford confirms tornado touched down Saturday
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after small plane crash ignites house fires
Man found in canal with gunshot wound, deputies say
4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Eureka
More News