Film events worth seeking out in Fresno this week

When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From big screen returns to Oscar-nominated short films, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Oscar Nominated Short Films of 2019
Friday night, head over to the Tower Theatre for an exclusive screening of The Oscar-nominated short films 2019 -- a collection of live action and animated short films up for nomination at this year's Academy Awards.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.
Where: 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, CA 93728
Price: $15 (Double Feature). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Princess Bride returns to the Crest Theatre
"The Princess Bride" returns to the big screen for a one night only event at the historic Crest Theatre. The 1987 ensemble cast includes Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Fred Savage to name a few.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.
Where: 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, CA 93721
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Romeo and Juliet on the big screen
Last but not least, return to the Crest Theatre on Saturday for a screening of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The 1996 film by director Baz Luhrmann stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes and John Leguizamo.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.
Where: 1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, CA 93721
Price: $6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets