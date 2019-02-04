Film events worth seeking out in Fresno this week

Oscar Nominated Short Films of 2019

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch. From big screen returns to Oscar-nominated short films, read on for the week's top film events to add to you calendar.---Friday night, head over to the Tower Theatre for an exclusive screening of The Oscar-nominated short films 2019 -- a collection of live action and animated short films up for nomination at this year's Academy Awards.Friday, Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, CA 93728$15 (Double Feature). More ticket options available."The Princess Bride" returns to the big screen for a one night only event at the historic Crest Theatre. The 1987 ensemble cast includes Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Fred Savage to name a few.Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, CA 93721$6Last but not least, return to the Crest Theatre on Saturday for a screening of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The 1996 film by director Baz Luhrmann stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes and John Leguizamo.Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.1170 Broadway Plaza, Fresno, CA 93721$6