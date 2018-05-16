Final preparations underway for Royal Wedding

ROYAL WEDDING

LONDON --
As the royal wedding approaches, the United Kingdom -- and the bride and groom -- are making last minute preparations.

Kensington Palace, the official residence of Prince Harry and soon Meghan Markle, confirmed that Markle's father would not be attending the wedding.

The soon-to-be-married couple arrived Thursday in Windsor, where the wedding will take place. They practiced their lines behind closed doors.

Officials say 250 members of the British armed forces were also hard at work. They spent hours rehearsing for the 25-minute carriage procession through the town after the wedding.

Police used the dress rehearsal to keep an eye out for any potential security issues.

"It gives the guys a sense of timings for the day, how fast they need to move, how slow they need to move," said Adam Blackmore-Heale of Household Cavalry, the royal protection force.

Preparations are also taking place in London.

Prince Charles and Camila sat down with Doria Ragland, Markle's mother. Buckingham Palace has not said whether she has met the queen.

Along the Thames River, the Battersea Power Station Development, where Sting is said to own an apartment, is readying a free viewing party in the Village Hall. A large screen is set up and the hall will be decked out with Union Jack bunting and balloons. Guests will be given flags and tiaras upon arrival.

At a restaurant next door, they've shaken up a special wedding cocktail called the "Fuime Royale." Its name was inspired by its color -- red like Prince Harry's hair. It's the perfect way to cheers the new couple.
