'Aladdin' live-action remake gets first full trailer complete with 'A Whole New World'

Buckle your seatbelts, "Aladdin" fans, because this flying carpet is about to take off.

In the first full trailer for Disney's live-action Aladdin, we take a trip on a magic carpet ride with an iconic song.


The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and, of course, Will Smith as the Genie.

In addition to its more romantic moments, the new 2-minute spot also includes plenty of humorous moments between the title character and his pal Genie.

Though this is fans' most in-depth look at the film so far, it's not the first look. Smith revealed his genie look during a Grammys spot last month after earlier revealing the look for his human-like disguise.

Aladdin hits theaters in the United States on May 24, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
