Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham sues bandmates

The landslide continues for members of Fleetwood Mac.Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is suing his former bandmates after he was kicked out of the group.Earlier this year, Buckingham was told the band was going to tour without him.He says he was ready and willing to take the stage and should now be paid his fair share of the profits.Fleetwood Mac has had its share of bumpy moments over the decades.Buckingham and long-time girlfriend Stevie Nicks ended their relationship in the late 70's.Around that time, bassist John Mcvie and his wife keyboardist Christine Mcvie divorced.Despite those two break-ups, all four remained in the band and released their legendary album "Rumours," which has sold over 40 million copies worldwide.