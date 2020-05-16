Arts & Entertainment

Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show' and 'Modern Family,' dies at 86

"He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," his daughter said.

Fred Willard poses in the pressroom at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Fred Willard, the beloved comedic actor best known for his roles in such films as "Best in Show," "Anchorman" and "This is Spinal Tap," died in his sleep Friday evening at his home in Encino, his daughter confirmed to KABC. He was 86.

Willard, a sketch-comedy master whose career in show business spanned more than 50 years, also appeared in such TV series as "Fernwood 2 Night" and "Modern Family."

"He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," his daughter Hope Mulbarger said. "We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."

News of Willard's death prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow actors on social media.

"How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard's gifts," Jamie Lee Curtis said on Twitter. "He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard."

Former co-star Michael McKean said he was "at a loss for words, a state Fred Willard never found himself in."

"My friend for 40+ years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of him," McKean tweeted. "We were all so lucky. Goodbye, Fred."

Willard was also part of the cast of the new comedy series "Space Force," starring Steve Carell, which is set to premiere on Netflix on May 29.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorcomedianmovie newsobituary
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old man dies after falling 50 feet down ravine in Three Rivers
Central California coronavirus cases
Tulare County explains why its COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly
4 people displaced after apartment complex fire in central Fresno
Fresno 'rage room' says city is allowing it to reopen
Fresno County asks to move further into Phase 2 of state's reopening plans
Visalia Police arrest delivery driver for stealing 300 packages
Show More
Hit-and-run driver apologizes to victim before leaving scene, arrested
Some businesses not waiting for Tulare County to advance through reopening stages
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Atwater declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business, allows owners to open
Lost your health insurance due to COVID-19? Here's where to find help in the Central Valley
More TOP STORIES News