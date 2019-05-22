Free movies for the kids during summer vacation

While the weather in the Valley might be more winter-like than we're used this time of year, we know the upcoming months will see higher temperatures. Summer vacation is almost here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy days.Many local theaters are offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year.is offering the 10-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.Despicable Me 3Peter RabbitDr. Seuss' The GrinchHow To Train Your DragonSmallfootKung Fu PandaThe Lego MovieSpongebob Squarepants Out of WaterSherlock GnomesHotel Transylvania 3Thestarts running May 28. Family-friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine-week program include:Kung Fu PandaShrekThe CroodsPuss in BootsDespicable MeTurboLego Batman MovieHouse with a Clock in its WallsTeen Titans Go! To The MoviesPaddington 2Despicable Me 3Dr. Seuss' The GrinchLego Movie 2How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldSmallfootSecret Life of PetsLego MovieCaptain Underpants: The First Epic MovieSingHow to Train Your Dragon 2Penguins of MadagascarBoss BabyKung Fu Panda 3Lego Ninjago MovieTrollsMinionsMadagascarShrek 2How to Train Your DragonStorks