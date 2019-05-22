Free movies for the kids during summer vacation

While the weather in the Valley might be more winter-like than we're used this time of year, we know the upcoming months will see higher temperatures. Summer vacation is almost here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy days.
Many local theaters are offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year.
Cinemark is offering the 10-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.
The movies include:
Despicable Me 3
Peter Rabbit
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
How To Train Your Dragon
Smallfoot
Kung Fu Panda
The Lego Movie
Spongebob Squarepants Out of Water
Sherlock Gnomes
Hotel Transylvania 3
The Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express starts running May 28. Family-friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine-week program include:
Kung Fu Panda
Shrek
The Croods
Puss in Boots
Despicable Me
Turbo
Lego Batman Movie
House with a Clock in its Walls
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Paddington 2
Despicable Me 3
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Lego Movie 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Smallfoot
Secret Life of Pets
Lego Movie
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Sing
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Penguins of Madagascar
Boss Baby
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lego Ninjago Movie
Trolls
Minions
Madagascar
Shrek 2
How to Train Your Dragon
Storks
