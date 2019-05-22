movies

Free movies for the kids during summer vacation

While the weather in the Valley might be more winter-like than we're used this time of year, we know the upcoming months will see higher temperatures. Summer vacation is almost here which means parents will be looking for lots of activities to keep their kiddos busy during those lazy days.

Many local theaters are offering free and discounted summer movies for kids this year.

Cinemark is offering the 10-week Summer Movie Clubhouse for kids at participating theaters. Each film is rated G or PG and costs $1 per movie or $5 for a pass to all 10 films. You will want to check your Cinemark theater for specific dates and times.

The movies include:
Despicable Me 3
Peter Rabbit
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
How To Train Your Dragon
Smallfoot
Kung Fu Panda
The Lego Movie
Spongebob Squarepants Out of Water
Sherlock Gnomes
Hotel Transylvania 3

The Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express starts running May 28. Family-friendly movies will play Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for just $1. A portion of all the proceeds benefit the Will Rogers Institute. Check with your local theater for more details on specific dates and times for the shows. The films running during the nine-week program include:

Kung Fu Panda
Shrek

The Croods
Puss in Boots
Despicable Me
Turbo
Lego Batman Movie
House with a Clock in its Walls
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Paddington 2
Despicable Me 3
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Lego Movie 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Smallfoot
Secret Life of Pets

Lego Movie
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Sing
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Penguins of Madagascar
Boss Baby
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lego Ninjago Movie
Trolls
Minions
Madagascar
Shrek 2
How to Train Your Dragon
Storks
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsummer funmoviesentertainmentmoviemovie theaterfree stufffamily
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
'Lion King' reigns above box office for second week
Throwback Movies at a Throwback Drive-In Theater
Natalie Portman will play female Thor in new Marvel film
'The Lion King' opening weekend sets July box office record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News