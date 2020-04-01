freeform

Freeform running movie marathons every weekend in April to encourage social distancing

If you're looking for movies to watch this weekend while you practice social distancing, look no further than Freeform.

Every weekend in April, Freeform is airing themed movie marathons featuring flicks like "The Incredibles," "Miss Congeniality," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Holes" and "Pretty Woman." Each weekend has a different theme: "Chick Flick Weekend," "Super Hero Movie Weekend," "FunDay Weekend" or "Hunger Games Weekend." Scroll down to see the full schedule.

On Friday, April 3, the network is also airing a special marathon of its breakout comedy series "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The marathons are part of a broader multiplatform social distancing campaign launched by Freeform that encourages young adults to stay home. The network said it hopes the social media aspect of the campaign will "distract, educate and entertain fans while creating a sense of communal viewing."

Chick Flick Weekend - April 4-5
Saturday, April 4
  • 7:00 a.m. - "Rock of Ages"
  • 10:10 a.m. - "Miss Congeniality"
  • 12:50 p.m. - "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous"
  • 3:30 p.m. - "Dirty Dancing"
  • 6:05 p.m. - "Pretty Woman"
  • 8:45 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"
  • 11:25 p.m. - "Keeping Up with The Joneses"


Sunday, April 5
  • 7:30 a.m. - "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous"
  • 10:13 a.m. - "Keeping Up with the Joneses"
  • 12:47 p.m. - "Dirty Dancing"
  • 3:24 p.m. - "Pretty Woman"
  • 6:05 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"
  • 8:45 p.m. - "How to Be Single"
  • 11:20 p.m. - "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"


Super Hero Movie Weekend - April 11-12

Saturday, April 11
  • 7:30 a.m. - "Back to the Future"
  • 10:10 a.m. - "Holes"
  • 12:50 p.m. - Disney's "Bolt"
  • 3:00 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
  • 5:30 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "The Incredibles"
  • 8:10 p.m. - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
  • 11:20 p.m. - Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy"


Sunday, April 12
  • 7:30 a.m. - "Holes"
  • 10:10 a.m. - Disney's "Bolt"
  • 12:20 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)
  • 2:50 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "The Incredibles"
  • 5:30 p.m. - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
  • 8:40 p.m. - Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy"
  • 11:20 p.m. - "Back to the Future"


FunDay Weekend - April 18-19
Saturday, April 18
  • 7:30 a.m. - "What a Girl Wants"
  • 10:00 a.m. - "Grown Ups"
  • 12:25 p.m. - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
  • 3:05 p.m. - "Matilda"
  • 5:10 p.m. - "Despicable Me"
  • 7:15 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"
  • 9:25 p.m. - Disney's "Wreck-It Ralph"
  • 11:30 p.m. - Disney's "The Jungle Book" (2016)


Sunday, April 19

  • 8:00 a.m. - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
  • 10:30 a.m. - "Matilda"
  • 12:35 p.m. - Disney's "The Jungle Book" (2016)
  • 3:05 p.m. - "Despicable Me"
  • 5:10 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"
  • 7:20 p.m. - Disney's "Wreck-It Ralph"
  • 9:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "A Bug's Life"
  • 11:30 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)


Hunger Games Weekend - April 25 & 26
Saturday, April 25
  • 8:00 a.m. - "The Waterboy"
  • 10:00 a.m. - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"
  • 1:15 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"
  • 4:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire:
  • 8:05 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"
  • 10:45 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"


Sunday, April 26
  • 7:30 a.m. - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"
  • 10:45 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"
  • 2:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"
  • 5:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"
  • 8:10 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"
  • 11:25 p.m. - Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy"


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
