'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' house for rent on Airbnb for only $30 a night

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- People will soon be able to book an Airbnb stay at the house from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Will Smith made the announcement Monday that the home will be available to rent in October.

It will only be available for five nights for LA county residents due to COVID-19 restrictions but you can check out the Airbnb listing for yourself.

The stay will cost you $30 a night to honor the show's 30-year anniversary.

According to the "Fresh Prince" himself, "It's your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don't forget your sunglasses!"



The home is in Brentwood, California and will be available October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14.
