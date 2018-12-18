ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance

EMBED </>More Videos

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

LOS ANGELES --
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his dance dubbed "The Carlton Dance" without permission or credit.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

Ribeiro says North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 "Fresh Prince" episode. He's asking for a judge's order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn't respond to requests for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheftcrimeNBACalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Philippines' Catriona Gray named Miss Universe 2018
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
'Nothing could prepare me for what I've seen': witness recalls seeing 8-year-old get hit by train
Family of man killed in South Valley "reign of terror" remembers victim
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
Suspect in South Valley crime spree had prior criminal record
New laws going into effect on CA roads Jan. 1, 2019
Porch pirate caught on camera, Clovis PD ask for help to find suspect
Reminder: Children age 1-18 can get a free meal each day from FUSD during winter break
Show More
Daughter signs every lyric sang during rock concert for her father
More homes, apartments in the works for Merced to meet demand
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say
Last witness heard in trial of man accused of killing raisin farmer
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims. 'Resilience IPA' now on tap in Fresno
More News