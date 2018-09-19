ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

29th Annual Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival kicks off in Tower District

The 29th Annual Fresno Reel Pride LGBTQ Film Festival kicked off Wednesday in the Tower District.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
More than 40 films from around the world will be featured at this year's event.

A number of the films will be shown at the Tower Theater in addition to some other venues in the Tower District.

The mission of Fresno Reel Pride is to increase the awareness of the LGBTQ community through the exhibition of film.

Augie Blancas said, "There are films for everyone. So, you don't have to be LGBTQ to check out the film festival. There are definitely are films for everybody. If you love a comedy, if you love a drama, if you love a good documentary, come out to Fresno Reel Pride. There is something here for you."

The film festival runs through Sunday and tickets are $10.
