Fresno State marching band plays at E3 in Los Angeles to reveal new "Just Dance" game

Fresno State's marching band took the stage at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, E3, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (KFSN)

Fresno State's marching band took the stage at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, E3, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.


The band was used to reveal the newest installment of "Just Dance" at the Ubisoft press conference on Tuesday. The colorful display of costumes and dancers had Fresno State playing live on stage.

"Just Dance" will hit store shelves October 23rd, 2019 and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and even the original Wii.
