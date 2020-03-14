disney+ streaming service

Disney+ to drop 'Frozen 2' 3 months early to surprise families dealing with coronavirus crisis

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney+ is surprising subscribers with an early release of "Frozen 2" as families struggle to adjust to major changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hit sequel, originally slated for release in June, will be available beginning Sunday.

"'Frozen 2' has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.

Internationally, "Frozen 2" will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday.

This move comes as millions of schools have closed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, and some families must figure out ways to comfort and entertain children in quarantine and isolation.

RELATED: Tips for keeping kids occupied in quarantine

"Frozen 2," starring Idina Menzel as Elsa and Kristen Bell as Anna, is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The movie follows the sisters on a journey to discover the source of Elsa's powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

