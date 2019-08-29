halloween

Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker are shown in a still from the 1993 film ''Hocus Pocus.'' (Oh My Disney)

Halloween lovers, the holiday will be here before you know it!

Tuesday, October 1st will kick off Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween, a monthlong celebration of all things spooky. The annual event was previously called 13 Nights of Halloween, but it was expanded last year.

Fan-favorite Hocus Pocus will play more than two dozen times throughout the month and culminate with a Hocus Pocus marathon event on the 31st.

Also on tap is the Disney-Pixar favorite The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon, and the premiere of the Scream movies 1, 2, and 3.

See more highlights from Freeform's Facebook page followed by the full schedule below.





Tuesday, October 1
Golden Ticket Day 12:30pm/11:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3pm/2c Monster House
5:05pm/4:05c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45pm/5:45c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Zombieland



Wednesday, October 2
Freeform Premiere 11:30am/10:30c Scared Shrekless
12pm/11c Monster House
Freeform Premiere 2:05pm/1:05c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
4:10pm/3:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12am/11c ParaNorman



Thursday, October 3
12:30pm/11:30c Edward Scissorhands
2:40pm/1:40c ParaNorman
4:45pm/3:45c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Double Feature
6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)
8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values
12am/11c Edward Scissorhands

Friday, October 4
Freeform Premiere 11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30am/10:30c Hook (1991)
2:35pm/1:35c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Double Feature
4:40pm/3:40c The Addams Family (1991)
6:45pm/5:45c Addams Family Values
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Saturday, October 5
7am/6c ParaNorman
9am/8c Hocus Pocus
11:10am/10:10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
1:40pm/12:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:45pm/2:45c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50pm/4:50c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Goosebumps
11:30pm/10:30c Monster House
1:30am/12:30c Scared Shrekless



Sunday, October 6
7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30am/8:30c Monster House
11:30am/10:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:30pm/12:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35pm/2:35c Hocus Pocus
5:45pm/4:45c Goosebumps
8:15pm/7:15c Hotel Transylvania
10:20pm/9:20c Hocus Pocus
12:30am/11:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30am/12:30c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins



Monday, October 7
11:30am/10:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30pm/11:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30pm/12:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10pm/3:10c Hocus Pocus
6:20pm/5:20c Hotel Transylvania
8:25pm/7:25c Ghostbusters (1984)



Tuesday, October 8
11am/10c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1pm/12c The Corpse Bride
3pm/2c Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30pm/4:30c Ghostbusters II
8pm/7c Iron Man
12am/11c Scooby-Doo (2002)



Wednesday, October 9
11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40pm/11:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:45pm/1:45c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55pm/3:55c Iron Man
8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12am/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed



Thursday, October 10
11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30am/10:30c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40pm/12:40c Monster House
3:45pm/2:45c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
6:15pm/5:15c Hocus Pocus
8:25pm/7:25c Hotel Transylvania
10:30pm/9:30c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
12am/11c Monster House



Friday, October 11

11am/10c Scared Shrekless
11:30am/10:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
2pm/1c Hocus Pocus
4:05pm/3:05c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
6:45pm/5:45c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15pm/6:15c Hotel Transylvania
9:20pm/8:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Saturday, October 12
7am/6c Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30am/8:30c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
12:10pm/11:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
Double Feature
1:50pm/12:50c The Addams Family (1991)
3:55pm/2:55c Addams Family Values
Saturday Scream-a-thon
Freeform Premiere 6pm/5c Scream
Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Scream 2
Freeform Premiere 11:20pm/10:20c Scream 3



Sunday, October 13
7am/6c Ghostbusters II
9:35am/8:35c The Corpse Bride
11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)
1:15pm/12:15c Addams Family Values
3:20pm/2:20c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory
5:25pm/4:25c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
7:30pm/6:30c Disney's Moana
10pm/9c Hocus Pocus
12:10am/11:10c The Corpse Bride



Monday, October 14
11:30am/10:30c Hocus Pocus
1:40pm/12:40c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
3:45pm/2:45c Matilda
5:50pm/4:50c Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55pm/7:55c Hotel Transylvania



Tuesday, October 15
11:30am/10:30c Matilda
1:40pm/12:40c Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45pm/3:45c Hotel Transylvania
Double Feature
6:50pm/5:50c The Addams Family (1991)
8:55pm/7:55c Addams Family Values
12am/11c Hocus Pocus



Wednesday, October 16
11am/10c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40pm/12:40c Hocus Pocus
Double Feature
3:50pm/2:50c The Addams Family (1991)
5:55pm/4:55c Addams Family Values
8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12am/11c The Haunted Mansion (2003)



Thursday, October 17
11am/10c ParaNorman
1:05pm/12:05c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10pm/2:10c 101 Dalmatians (1996)
5:15pm/4:15c The Corpse Bride
Double Feature
6:50pm/5:50c Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55pm/7:55c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12am/11c R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House



Friday, October 18
11am/10c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12pm/11c National Treasure
Triple Feature
3pm/2c Scream
5:40pm/4:40c Scream 2
8:20pm/7:20c Scream 3
12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Saturday, October 19
7am/6c ParaNorman
9:05am/8:05c Hocus Pocus
11:15am/10:15c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
4:15pm/3:15c Disney's Zootopia
6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus
8:55pm/7:55c Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25pm/10:25c Ghostbusters II



Sunday, October 20
7am/6c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8am/7c Hocus Pocus
10:05am/9:05c Disney's Zootopia
12:35pm/11:35c Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05pm/2:05c Ghostbusters II
5:35pm/4:35c Hocus Pocus
7:45pm/6:45c Hotel Transylvania
9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)
11:55pm/10:55c Addams Family Values



Monday, October 21
11am/10c The Corpse Bride
12:35pm/11:35c The Addams Family (1991)

2:40pm/1:40c Addams Family Values
4:45pm/3:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25pm/5:25c Hotel Transylvania
8:30pm/7:30c Goosebumps



Tuesday, October 22
11am/10c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03pm/11:03c Scared Shrekless
12:35pm/11:35c Monster House
2:40pm/1:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20pm/3:20c Goosebumps
6:50pm/5:50c Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55pm/7:55c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
12am/11c Monster House



Wednesday, October 23
11am/10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30pm/12:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:30pm/2:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30pm/4:30c Disney's Moana
8/7pm-11/10c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
12am/11c Matilda



Thursday, October 24
11am/10c Matilda
1:10pm/12:10c Disney's Moana
3:40pm/2:40c Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15pm/5:15c Ghostbusters II
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c The Haunted Mansion (2003)



Friday, October 25
11am/10c Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32am/10:32c Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05pm/1:05c Ghostbusters II
4:40pm/3:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus
8:55pm/7:55c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
12am/11c The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon



Saturday, October 26
7am/6c Monster House
9:10am/8:10c Hocus Pocus
11:20am/10:20c Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:25pm/12:25c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30pm/2:30c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
5:35pm/4:35c The Addams Family (1991)
7:40pm/6:40c Addams Family Values
9:45pm/8:45c Hotel Transylvania
11:50pm/10:50c Hocus Pocus



Sunday, October 27
7am/6c Scooby-Doo (2002)
9am/8c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus
1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55pm/1:55c The Addams Family (1991)
5pm/4c Addams Family Values
7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania
9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus
11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)



Monday, October 28
7am/6c Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30am/10:30c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30pm/12:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
Triple Feature
3:10pm/2:10c Scream
5:40pm/4:40c Scream 2
8:20pm/7:20c Scream 3



Tuesday, October 29
7:30am/6:30c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35pm/11:35c Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:40pm/1:40c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:45pm/3:45c The Addams Family (1991)
6:50pm/5:50c Addams Family Values
8:55pm/7:55c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c The Corpse Bride



Wednesday, October 30
7:30am/6:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)
11am/10c The Corpse Bride
12:30pm/11:30c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35pm/1:35c The Addams Family (1991)
4:40pm/3:40c Addams Family Values
6:45pm/5:45c Hotel Transylvania
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Scooby-Doo (2002)



Thursday, October 31
11:30am/10:30c 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
Hocus Pocus Marathon
12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus
2:35pm/1:35c Hocus Pocus
4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus
6:45pm/5:45c Hocus Pocus
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfreeformhalloweenmoviestelevisiondisneyabc
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
Target selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities
Disneyland's Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party moving to California Adventure
11-year-old accused of putting pins in Halloween candy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police looking for chase suspect in east central Fresno neighborhood
Mother of teen battling leukemia reunited with daughter
Why a Fresno woman uses six bottles of insect repellent a week
California organizations fight for soda tax
David Valadao announces he's running for Congress again
Forever 21 preparing for potential bankruptcy filing
2,400 new students start their UC Merced journey
Show More
Delta Air Lines looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Preliminary hearing begins for man accused of killing Fresno teen
South Valley DUI suspect's sentencing delayed
Students back to school at UC Merced
More TOP STORIES News