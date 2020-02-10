Fun Bus winners head to Hollywood for Kelly and Ryan after-Oscars show

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- Now that the curtains have drawn at the Academy Awards, the next biggest show in Hollywood will take place Monday morning.Twenty of our loyal viewers boarded a bus to go watch Kelly and Ryan's "After-Oscar show" at the Dolby Theatre, and ABC30 once again has sent them and their guests to the taping on the fun bus.Our very own Shayla Girardin is along for the ride.The bus took off last night just after 11 pm on Sunday and arrived in Hollywood early Monday morning.At the show, our fun bus winners and their guests will get to hear from last night's Academy Awards winners including Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger and Laura DernYou can catch watch Kelly and Ryan every morning right here on ABC30 at 9 am.