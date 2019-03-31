Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' fans scramble to find replica throne in New York City

Rob Nelson reports on the final replica 'Game of Thrones' chair discovered by fans in New York City.

BAYSIDE, Queens -- There are six massive thrones hidden around the world to promote the much-anticipated final season of "Game of Thrones," and one of them can be found in New York City.

A flock of fans can be found deep inside Fort Totten Park in Bayside, Queens, where they are lined up to sit down -- not just in any chair -- but a replica throne from HBO's smash hit show.

New York City was one of six undisclosed locations around the world where a throne was hidden, sending fans scrambling after online clues to find the iconic chair.

All of it is part of a massive marketing strategy to hype up the show's eighth and final season, which begins next month.

Melanie Joaquin is a huge fan of the show, and she found the throne just minutes after HBO's tweet Thursday.

New York was the final location revealed, following Sweden, Brazil, Canada, the UK, and Spain.

It was a global scavenger hunt designed for diehard fans who couldn't resist the chance to rule and snap a photo for posterity.

The New York chair will stay in place until Monday evening.
