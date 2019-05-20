Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' Petition: Over 1 million fans sign plea to remake Season 8, final season

A petition to HBO to remake the eighth and the final season of "Game of Thrones" with new writers has surpassed more than a million signatures.

The petition called showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "woefully incompetent writers" when they have no source material.

The first four seasons are heavily influenced by the first four books in the Song of Ice and Fire series by George R. R. Martin.

Fans have waited for the fifth book in the series since 2011.

Since the beginning of the fifth season, the showrunners have been creating the show with only minor outline points from Martin.

Critics say the most recent seasons have seen a decline in writing quality and a rushed pace. You can find the petition here.

Benioff and Weiss are set to direct a movie in the Star Wars franchise after "Game of Thrones" comes to an end.

More on "Game of Thrones":

'Game of Thrones' cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary.



Aaron Rodgers makes very brief cameo on 'Game of Thrones'
EMBED More News Videos

Aaron Rogers makes very brief cameo on Game of Thrones.


Game of Thrones fans spot coffee cup in scene

EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene.



Game of Thrones battle had fans squinting, adjusting TV settings
EMBED More News Videos

NO SPOILERS! The night was dark and full of terrors, but fans had a hard time seeing the action.



Game of Thrones baby names surging in popularity
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' baby names surging in popularity.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionhbo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News