Arts & Entertainment

Garth Brooks hosting concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America

Music legend Garth Brooks is used to playing arenas and stadiums full of fans.

But this summer, Brooks taking his act to the drive-in. Brooks will play a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across America on June 27. Tickets go on sale June 19 for $100. The ticket will be good for one passenger car or SUV.

"I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it," Brooks said in a statement. "This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in."

Drive-in theaters have experienced a rebirth of sorts with social distancing guidelines in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really cool that people, in the time, things have changed," Brooks told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Thursday. "People seem to change with it and come up with ideas...this one guy came to me and said 'hey, look we can put 300, 400 drive-in theaters together if you will create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car and come out on Saturday night."

The concert, which Brooks calls "social distancing partying," will be at drive-ins all over North America for one night. Brooks said the event will follow all the COVID-19 restrictions for every state.

"This is the perfect way for us to still get to play music and still follow all the rules that we're under right now," Brooks said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicentertainmentgarth brooksmusic
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frustrated father says Clovis Unified not doing enough to curb racist acts
Young girl's family helps raise money for funeral of Valley man who died saving her
Police searching for men who opened fire on 5 in southeast Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Dozens without power after teen crashes truck into pole in Fresno Co.
California's controversial 'zero dollar bail' to end June 20th
UPDATE: Man who shot San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputy identified
Show More
Sonoma County to allow wineries, breweries to open tasting rooms without food on Friday
US reaches 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Freedom Week used as defense for South Valley man facing gun magazine charges
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Protesters want justice for teen killed by Fresno Police officer
More TOP STORIES News