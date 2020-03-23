Arts & Entertainment

Garth Brooks to livestream concert tonight and he's taking requests

Virtually grab your friends in low places because Garth Brooks and his country music star wife Trisha Yearwood will be hosting an acoustic concert online Monday night.

In an event Brooks has dubbed #StudioG, Brooks and Yearwood will play fans' requests on Facebook Live.

All you have to do is tweet your song requests using #GarthRequestLive.

"Let's let music connect us during this disconnected time! It's house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!!" Brooks wrote.

The acoustic online concert starts at 6 p.m. CT.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertsocietygarth brookscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA coronavirus cases
UC Merced student tests negative for COVID-19, university says
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County
Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County
Fresno Co. courts nearly empty, jail nearly full as two inmates get tested for COVID-19
Gov. Newsom shuts down state parking lots to encourage social distancing
Show More
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
144th Fighter Wing helps health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak
Valley grocery stores operating while using safety measures during COVID-19 outbreak
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News