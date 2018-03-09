Get Out There: 4 Events To Check Out In The Fresno Area This Weekend

Sip and savor a craft beer crawl

The weekend is almost here, and now's the perfect chance to try something new. Whether you feel like laughing it up at a comedy night, learning more about artisanal coffee, or raising funds to fight cancer at a Sunday Funday brunch, here are four intriguing events to check out in the Fresno area this weekend.At the Old Town Clovis Craft Beer Crawl, you can "talk personally with brewery representatives about their craft, sip your way through the best of California brews, and partake from local food trucks," according to the organizers. A ticket buys unlimited samples of beer from breweries like Firestone Walker, Ballast Point, Zone 9, and Mad Duck, as well as the homebrewers of the San Joaquin Worthogs club.: Sunday 3/11, 2-5:30pmThe folks behind Fresno-based roaster Lanna Coffee are teaming up with Whole Foods to educate drinkers "about the steps to tasting coffee, and what makes each roast unique," write the organizers. "We will be learning about the flavor wheel, as well as the process of growing coffee. Each participant will receive a free 4oz sample of coffee beans to take home with them!": Saturday 3/10, 10-11:30amLooking to laugh off the stresses of the week? Check out comedian Kabir Singh, who'll be headlining "A Slice of Comedy" at De Cicco's Italian Restaurant this weekend. "Kabir Singh is one of the fastest rising stand-up comedians in the USA, headlining nights at some of the most famous clubs in California, including the Hollywood Improv, Hollywood Laugh Factory, Long Beach Laugh Factory, SF Punchline, and SF Cobb's," write the organizers. "He's opened and shared the stage with some of the biggest stand-up comedians in the world, including Dave Chappelle, Dane Cook, Bill Burr, and Russell Peters.": Saturday 3/10, 7pmIf your idea of a great "Sunday Funday" starts with brunch, this weekend, you can do it for a good cause. This Sunday-morning party at Elbow Room Bar & Grill will raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and admission buys food, drinks, entertainment, and raffle prizes. Kids are welcome, and leukemia survivor Jake Dvorak will share his story and explain how attendees can help families struggling with these diseases.: Sunday 3/11, 11am-3pm---