On Hollywood's biggest night, Glenn Close might just shine the brightest.The Best Actress nominee left many spellbound on the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a shimmering gold Carolina Herrera gown.Close said the custom hand-embroidered gown is adorn in four million beads and weighs an incredible 40 pounds.The seven-time Oscar nominee hopes to take home a statue in the competitive category for her role in "The Wife."She was last nominated for Best Actress in 2011 for her work in "Albert Nobbs."