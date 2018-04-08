ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary

'Grease' is returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary.

NEW YORK --
Movie lovers will enjoy a blast from the past when 'Grease' plays in more than 700 theaters nationwide starting Sunday.

The movie musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta is celebrating its 40th anniversary by playing three days: Sunday, Wednesday and next Saturday.

There are dozens of showings across the Tri-State area, including three in New York City.

For a full list of theaters playing 'Grease', click here: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/tcm2018-grease-40th-anniversary
