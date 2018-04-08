'Grease' coming back to theaters for 40th anniversary

NEW YORK --Movie lovers will enjoy a blast from the past when 'Grease' plays in more than 700 theaters nationwide starting Sunday.
The movie musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta is celebrating its 40th anniversary by playing three days: Sunday, Wednesday and next Saturday.
There are dozens of showings across the Tri-State area, including three in New York City.
For a full list of theaters playing 'Grease', click here: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/tcm2018-grease-40th-anniversary