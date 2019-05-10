'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for 2 more seasons on ABC; 'Station 19', 'HTGAWM' also renewed

grey's anatomy

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Grey's Anatomy" isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

ABC announced Friday that the long-running medical drama had been renewed for two more seasons, bringing the series to a running total of 17 seasons. The network also renewed "Station 19" for a third season and "How to Get Away with Murder" for a sixth season.

"Grey's Anatomy," became the longest-running medical drama on primetime television earlier this season. At the end of the current season, there will have been 342 episodes of "Grey's Anatomy."

The series, which airs as part of ABC's TGIT block on Thursday evenings, is the night's top primetime series among women and wins its timeslot with Adults 18-49, according to ABC. It consistently ranks within the top 20 programs in primetime, according to Nielsen viewership data compiled by the Associated Press.

"I'm thrilled to continue at the helm of 'Grey's Anatomy,' and I'm honored and energized by the opportunity to run 'Station 19' as well. To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of 'Grey's,' is an exciting challenge," Krista Vernoff "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" executive producer and showrunner, said in a news release.

"Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans' commitment to TGIT continues," added Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers in a joint statement. "We are so proud of Krista and Pete and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee 'Station 19' was easy - the creativity she brings to the 'Grey's Anatomy' universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear."

