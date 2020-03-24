Coronavirus

'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Station 19' donate medical supplies to aid coronavirus efforts

ABC shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" are using their resources to support real-life heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. (ABC/John Fleenor/Byron Cohen)

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" are all about saving lives on television, but now the ABC shows are devoting their resources to help save lives out in the real world.

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the United States every day, causing a shortage of medical supplies and leaving doctors, nurses and first responders at risk. "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" have since shut down production due to the coronavirus, but now they're donating medical supplies and props to those working on the frontlines of the outbreak.

On Monday afternoon, the shows, as well as the production teams from across Walt Disney Television, donated a truck full of vitally-needed medical equipment, including N95 masks and gowns, to the hospitals located at the University of Southern California.

"At 'Station 19,' we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At 'Grey's Anatomy,' we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well," showrunner Krista Vernoff told Good Morning America in a statement.

Vernoff continued: "We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."

The Ontario fire department responded to the show's generous donation, thanking them in an Instagram post: "Thank you to @station19 and @shondaland for the donation of N95 masks to help protect our firefighters during our COVID-19 response #HeroesNotJustOnTV."


In addition to donating much-needed personal protective equipment, the actors of the medical dramas are highlighting the bravery and resilience of healthcare workers.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo recently posted an Instagram video to express her gratitude for those still working: "Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy. And none of you have that privilege."

"Anyone who works in a hospital or the healthcare industry--you rock. We love you. Stay safe," the actress added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgrey's anatomymedicalabc primetimecoronavirusstation 19firefightersdoctors
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
Central CA coronavirus cases
Fresno Co. courts nearly empty, jail nearly full as two inmates get tested for COVID-19
Gov. Newsom shuts down state parking lots to encourage social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central CA coronavirus cases
UC Merced student tests negative for COVID-19, university says
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County
Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County
Fresno Co. courts nearly empty, jail nearly full as two inmates get tested for COVID-19
Gov. Newsom shuts down state parking lots to encourage social distancing
Show More
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
144th Fighter Wing helps health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak
Valley grocery stores operating while using safety measures during COVID-19 outbreak
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News