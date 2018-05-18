Grizzly Fest will soon kick off at Woodward Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3491190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This year's Grizzly Fest is promising to bring tens of thousands of people to Woodward Park-- as well as more customers to area businesses.

The countdown is on for what's being called the biggest local music event of the year. This year's Grizzly Fest is promising to bring tens of thousands of people to Woodward Park-- as well as more customers to area businesses.More than two dozen artists set to take the stage between Friday night and Saturday. Last year's concert's home was at Chukchansi Park, so it's a big move with this year's event going from one day to two.Organizers said they hope to work out the logistics with nearby residents who feel that the concert should not be in place at Woodward Park.Tickets are still on sale.