FRESNO

Grizzly Fest will soon kick off at Woodward Park

EMBED </>More Videos

The countdown is on for what's being called the biggest local music event of the year. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The countdown is on for what's being called the biggest local music event of the year. This year's Grizzly Fest is promising to bring tens of thousands of people to Woodward Park-- as well as more customers to area businesses.

More than two dozen artists set to take the stage between Friday night and Saturday. Last year's concert's home was at Chukchansi Park, so it's a big move with this year's event going from one day to two.

Organizers said they hope to work out the logistics with nearby residents who feel that the concert should not be in place at Woodward Park.

Tickets are still on sale.

Click here for an interactive map shows you where you can park and shuttle pickup locations.

EMBED More News Videos

This year's Grizzly Fest is promising to bring tens of thousands of people to Woodward Park-- as well as more customers to area businesses.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfresnoconcertwoodward parkFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News