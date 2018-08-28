Chris Stapleton could go home with quite a few trophies at this year's CMA Awards.The "Broken Halos" singer topped the nominations, which were announced on Tuesday, with five. Other artists who could win big include Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban.Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will host the CMAs, which take place in November.This will be the duo's eleventh year hosting the Country Music Association's annual award ceremony.Here's the full list of nominees.Jason AldeanLuke BryanKenny ChesneyChris StapletonKeith Urban"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton"Drinkin' Problem," Midland"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line"Tequila," Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson"Tequila," Dan + ShayKelsea BalleriniMiranda LambertMaren MorrisKacey MusgravesCarrie UnderwoodDierks BentleyLuke CombsThomas RhettChris StapletonKeith UrbanLady AntebellumLANCOLittle Big TownMidlandOld DominionBrothers OsborneDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineMaddie & TaeSugarland"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne"Dear Hate," Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)"Drowns the Whiskey,"Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia LineJerry Douglas, DobroPaul Franklin, Steel GuitarDann Huff, GuitarMac McAnally, GuitarDerek Wells, Guitar"Babe," Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett"Tequila," Dan + ShayLauren AlainaLuke CombsChris JansonMidlandBrett Young