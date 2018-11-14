CMA AWARDS

Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners

Miranda Lambert (left) and Chris Stapleton (right) could both win big. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File|Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE --
Here are the winners of the 2018 Country Music Association Awards.

This list will be updated live throughout the show. Don't miss the CMAs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT


SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Tequila," Dan + Shay

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Luke Combs
Lauren Alaina
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCMA Awardscarrie underwoodtelevisionmusic newsaward showsABC
CMA AWARDS
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
More CMA Awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Fires that broke out blocks from each other may be arson: Officials
Drivers spot flames from haystack fire south of Merced
Critical California midterm race decided, some races still too close to call
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
Camp Fire: Death toll could rise above 100, Cal Fire says
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
Two-story home goes up in flames near the Tower District
Show More
Members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office sent to Camp Fire to help
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
Kerman family that moved to Paradise looking to rebuild after Camp Fire
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
More News