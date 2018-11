Here's how to get to San Diego from Fresno without breaking the bank

Flights

Have you been craving a California getaway, without the congestion of LA? San Diego offers plenty of sandy beaches and sunny days, with an even more laid-back vibe and the best border town tacos you can find.The city's top-rated local craft brewing industry is a major draw, along with the famous San Diego Zoo, other amusement parks and many historic sites from the city's Spanish and Mexican heritage. San Diego's deep-water harbor supports a wide range of coastal activities, including sight-seeing cruises, whale-watching and Southern California's largest sport fishing fleet.Whether you're trying to escape ASAP or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Fresno and San Diego, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions in San Diego, to get you excited about your next excursion.---Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and San Diego are if you leave on November 27 and return from California on December 1. Alaska Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $147.Alaska Airlines also has tickets at that price point in December. If you fly out of Fresno on December 29 and return from San Diego on January 1, Alaska Airlines can get you there and back for $147 roundtrip.To plan your stay, here are some of San Diego's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Best Western Plus Island Palms Hotel & Marina . The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $109.Situated near the airport, this San Diego hotel is also close to the Naval Base at Coronado, Seaworld, the San Diego Zoo and Ocean Beach Park.A second option is The Westgate Hotel . The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $139/night.Don't miss San Diego's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.If you're looking for a local favorite, head to The Prado at Balboa Park , which has an average of 4.6 stars out of 133 reviews on Skyscanner. Set in the gardens, the Prado Restaurant is located at the historic House of Hospitality in the center of San DiegoAlso worth considering is Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens (Escondido) "I'm so glad to live near this amazing brewery," wrote Hillary. "Their brew tours are a lot of fun and at the end you get your own tasting glass and you get to taste test."To round out your trip, San Diego offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.First up is The San Diego Zoo . The San Diego Zoo is one of the most prolific and popular zoos in the world. It houses over four thousand animals from more than eight hundred species."No trip to San Diego would be complete without a visit to the world famous zoo," wrote visitor Derek.Then, there's Balboa Park Balboa Park is an urban park in San Diego with countless green spaces and gardens. The park is home to multiple museums, shops, restaurants and, most famously, the San Diego Zoo.Lastly, spend some time at The Gaslamp Quarter The hippest area in San Diego, the Gaslamp Quarter is alive with activity almost every day (and night) of the week. From restaurants and bars to fashion, art and other fun activities, this really is the heart of fun in the city.