american idol

Idol Across America: 'American Idol' has gone virtual!

Auditioning for "American Idol" just got easier!

If you missed your online audition or don't see your state? Go ahead and sign up for the 'American Idol' OPEN CALL on Aug. 25

NEW YORK -- "American Idol" made history last season when they became the first reality competition show to continue broadcasting remotely, and they're getting ready for the new season with virtual auditions including a nationwide open call on August 25!

The series will return in spring 2021 for its fourth season on ABC welcoming back host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in the search for the next superstar!

The show is now hosting an "Idol Across America" live virtual audition tour!

The remote auditions are happening across all 50 states and Washington D.C., giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents to an "American Idol" producer.

If you missed your state's audition, you can still sign up for the nationwide OPEN CALL on August 25.

Staying true to Idol's audition process, singers will get real-time feedback from producers during their virtual audition.

In May, Just Sam was crowned the season three winner of "American Idol." Now, the singer is giving aspiring Idols tips on how to ace their audition.



"Idol Across America" auditions will be held as follows and are subject to change:

  • Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)
  • Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug. 22)
  • Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug. 24)
  • Open Call Auditions (Aug. 25)
  • Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug. 26)
  • Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug. 28)
  • Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug. 30)
  • Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep. 1)
  • Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep. 3)
  • Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep. 5)
  • Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep. 7)
  • Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep. 9)


To sign up for a chance to virtually audition for "American Idol," visit americanidol.com/auditions.

EMBED More News Videos

'American Idol's' Lionel Richie juggles jobs as both judge and cameraman as show assigns everyone to work from home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitiontelevisionabc primetimesingingabcamerican idolotrcreality television
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan back as 'American Idol' judges
'Live with Kelly and Ryan's Idol Encore' to feature Julia Gargano
Just Sam crowned new 'American Idol'
Who will be the next 'American Idol'? Watch tonight's finale!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Procession to be held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire
Shots fired near northwest Fresno Motel 6, police searching for suspect
Family forced to move to Visalia after fire has trailer with valuable items stolen
New wildfire burns 5,000 acres in Tulare Co., voluntary evacuations issued
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Moc Fire chars 2,800 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for fire area
Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire warns Californians to over-prepare
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Local businesses forced to move outside now facing challenges with air quality
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Man in critical condition after being shot during family argument in northeast Fresno
31-year-old woman killed in car crash on Highway 198 in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News