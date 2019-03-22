Arts & Entertainment

Here's what to do in Fresno this weekend

From a fundraising gala to a discussion on cannibis to a metaphysical festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Fresno this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Check out the Cannabis Social Equity Meetup




Join Green Pastures and NDICA for a conversation about cannabis and potential industry opportunities right here in Fresno. Top experts will be on hand to discuss several topics, including community reinvestment and ownership opportunities.

When: Saturday, March 23, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Vision View Center, 4974 E. Clinton Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Enjoy the Coexist Festival at the Meux Home Museum




On Sunday, swing by the Meux Home Museum for the Coexist Festival -- a family-friendly metaphysical market complete with tarot readers, henna artists, local artisans, food and more.

When: Sunday, March 24, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Meux Home Museum, 1007 R St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Attend a fundraising gala




Last but not least, attend the 2nd annual A Night For Yemen Ladies Gala - a fundraising event designed to bring awareness and raise funds for those suffering in Yemen.

The night will include several keynote speakers, a fashion show, a silent auction and the Central Valley Scholarship award presentation. All proceeds for the event will go towards the Pure Hands Ramadan Food Basket campaign in Yemen.

When: Sunday, March 24, 4-9 p.m.

Where: The Falls Event Center East Main Hall, 4105 W. Figarden Drive

Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

