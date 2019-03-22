Here's what to do in Fresno this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Check out the Cannabis Social Equity Meetup
Join Green Pastures and NDICA for a conversation about cannabis and potential industry opportunities right here in Fresno. Top experts will be on hand to discuss several topics, including community reinvestment and ownership opportunities.
When: Saturday, March 23, 3-6 p.m.
Where: Vision View Center, 4974 E. Clinton Ave.
Admission: Free
Enjoy the Coexist Festival at the Meux Home Museum
On Sunday, swing by the Meux Home Museum for the Coexist Festival -- a family-friendly metaphysical market complete with tarot readers, henna artists, local artisans, food and more.
When: Sunday, March 24, 12-5 p.m.
Where: Meux Home Museum, 1007 R St.
Admission: Free
Attend a fundraising gala
Last but not least, attend the 2nd annual A Night For Yemen Ladies Gala - a fundraising event designed to bring awareness and raise funds for those suffering in Yemen.
The night will include several keynote speakers, a fashion show, a silent auction and the Central Valley Scholarship award presentation. All proceeds for the event will go towards the Pure Hands Ramadan Food Basket campaign in Yemen.
When: Sunday, March 24, 4-9 p.m.
Where: The Falls Event Center East Main Hall, 4105 W. Figarden Drive
Admission: $40
