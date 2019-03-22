Here's what to do in Fresno this weekend

Check out the Cannabis Social Equity Meetup

From a fundraising gala to a discussion on cannibis to a metaphysical festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Fresno this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Join Green Pastures and NDICA for a conversation about cannabis and potential industry opportunities right here in Fresno. Top experts will be on hand to discuss several topics, including community reinvestment and ownership opportunities.Saturday, March 23, 3-6 p.m.Vision View Center, 4974 E. Clinton Ave.FreeOn Sunday, swing by the Meux Home Museum for the Coexist Festival -- a family-friendly metaphysical market complete with tarot readers, henna artists, local artisans, food and more.Sunday, March 24, 12-5 p.m.Meux Home Museum, 1007 R St.FreeLast but not least, attend the 2nd annual A Night For Yemen Ladies Gala - a fundraising event designed to bring awareness and raise funds for those suffering in Yemen.The night will include several keynote speakers, a fashion show, a silent auction and the Central Valley Scholarship award presentation. All proceeds for the event will go towards the Pure Hands Ramadan Food Basket campaign in Yemen.Sunday, March 24, 4-9 p.m.The Falls Event Center East Main Hall, 4105 W. Figarden Drive$40---