ABC PREMIERES

'Dancing with the Stars' 2018 cast includes Evanna Lynch of 'Harry Potter,' Bachelor Nation's 'Grocery Store Joe'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on the new cast of "Dancing with the Stars."

Dancing with the Stars fans don't have much longer to wait -- a new season of the ballroom dancing competition arrives Monday.


These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:
Evanna Lynch will be dancing with Keo Motsepe
"Grocery Store Joe" Amabile will be dancing with Jenna Johnson
Mary Lou Retton will be dancing with Sasha Farber
Nikki Glaser will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Nancy McKeon will be dancing with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Alexis Ren will be dancing with pro Alan Bersten
Bobby Bones will be dancing with pro Sharna Burgess
Danelle Umstead will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
DeMarcus Ware will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
John Schneider will be dancing with Emma Slater
Juan Pablo di Pace will be dancing with Cheryl Burke
Milo Manheim will be dancing with Witney Carson
Tinashe will be dancing with pro Brandon Armstrong



As with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports. It includes Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films. Also dancing is Danelle Umstead, a paralympic alpine skier who is visually impaired and has Multiple sclerosis.Then there's Joe Amabile, a fan favorite from The Bachelorette known by fans as "Grocery Store Joe" because he owns a grocery store in Chicago. Get to know the cast better in the gallery above.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.

Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning September 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancingdanceABCbuzzworthyABC premieres
Related
How to play 'Dancing with the Stars' fantasy league
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars' pros
Terrell Owens to team up with Cheryl Burke on 'DWTS'
ABC PREMIERES
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
'A Million Little Things' stars on new ABC show
Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC owned stations
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News