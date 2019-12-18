Arts & Entertainment

Herman 'Ike' Boone, Rocky Mount native and NCCU grad who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84

DURHAM, N.C. -- The high school football coach whose story inspired many in "Remember the Titans" has died, according to North Carolina Central University officials. He was 84.

Herman "Ike" Boone, a Rocky Mount native, was a double-graduate of North Carolina Central University and NCCU Athletics Hall of Famer.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

As documented in the "Remember the Titans," Boone was the head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in a racially divided Alexandria, Virginia in 1971. Boone united and coached the diverse team and turned it into Virginia's most powerful football team at the time.

In December 1971, President Richard M. Nixon was quoted as saying "the team saved the city of Alexandria."

The 2000 film "Remember the Titans" starred Denzel Washington portraying Boone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhamdurham countynccelebritymoviesocietycelebrity deathsfootballobituary
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old girl arrested after crashing stolen plane into fence at Fresno airport
Shoot out between 2 vehicles ends in crash in northeast Fresno
Merced Co. deputy shot while responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
Fresno Police hunt for gunman who injured army veteran's 5-year-old daughter
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
LIVE: House nears evening impeachment vote as Trump cries foul
Suspect vehicle catches fire after high-speed chase through Fresno
Show More
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
Police chase from Madera to central Fresno ends with 5-car crash, 3 held
Some NB lanes of I-5 shut down after winds overturn mobile home
2 killed, mother and 4 kids in hospital after house fire in central Fresno
Judge approves $24.5 billion for PG&E fire victims
More TOP STORIES News