Holiday events to go on in Fresno, come rain or shine

The festive holiday tradition will go on rain or shine on Saturday night along Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane.A break in the rain was just what homeowners needed for those finishing touches.On Friday busy electricians were making up for lost time when they were rained out.Dean Alexander was working to test out the thousands of lights that will illuminate the path of walkers on Saturday night."Water and electricity don't mix so we have to make sure that everything is dry or dry enough so it doesn't have any issue," said Christmas Tree Lane Chairman Dean Alexander.The Clovis Electric Parade is set for Saturday night and will go on as scheduled.Earlier in the day, Sanger residents can also enjoy the Sanger Woman's Club Christmas Boutique followed by the 71st annual Toyland Parade. The route will be longer than ever before and no sprinkle or shower will dampen the fun."It will go on. We've only had one person out of 90 entries back out. So people are ready, people don't care. It's a deep tradition here in our town," said Karen Pearson of the Sanger Chamber of Commerce.Candy Cane Lane on Cindy Lane in Clovis is also opening on Saturday evening at 6. Rain or shine thousands are expected to drive or walk down the holiday themed streets.But not every event is a go. The storm threat has cancelled the Fresno High Flea, a monthly event in the parking lot at Fresno High School."We've just been watching the weather and especially the wind advisories because any gusts of wind could knock over products and take Easy Ups into the air and we want to avoid any kinda accidents or misfortunes," Celena Martin of the Fresno High Flea.The Chowchilla Tree Lighting has also been put off for now.